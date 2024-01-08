PEO STRI Town Hall January 2024

Lt. Col. Mindy Brown, product manager for Synthetic Warrior Systems at the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), takes part in a hula hoop contest during a Hawaiian themed town hall event in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 8. Town halls are an important internal communications tool, allowing two-way communication between PEO STRI leadership and the workforce. These quarterly events also have entertaining themes and provide leaders with an opportunity to disseminate new policy and procedures, answer questions from the audience, and ensure PEO STRI’s focus aligns with the Army’s priorities. (U.S. Army photo by Julian Viera)

