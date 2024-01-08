Walter Reed observed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special ceremony in Clark Auditorium on Friday, Jan. 12



Retired Navy Master Chief Clinton A. Garrett Sr., served as guest speaker for the event. Army Sgt. Ieisha Wright performed the national anthem kicking off the program, and Navy Capt. (Dr.) Kelly Elmore, Walter Reed chief of staff, provided the opening remarks.



Also, during the program, Theresa Lavoie, Walter Reed’s assistant chief of staff, encouraged those in attendance to remember Dr. King’s legacy, and that MLK Day, which this year falls on his actual birthday, Jan. 15, should be observed as a day of community service and as “a day on and not a day off.”



(DoD Photographs by Harvey A. Duze, Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 Photo ID: 8197201 Location: BETHESDA, MD, US This work, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observance Ceremony at Walter Reed, January 12, 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Harvey Duze