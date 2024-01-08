Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing [Image 2 of 2]

    NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Michael Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Command

    SILVER SPRING, Md. (Dec. 06, 2023) – Jack Cleary and Jonathan Benaye, research assistants with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC), prepare a soft agar solution for a phage titer. This testing aims to determine bacteriophage compatibility in the treatment of bacteria that can cause infections. Bacteriophage are viruses that can infect and replicate within bacteria. Phage therapy can be used in cases of bacterial infection where antibiotics cannot be used. NMRC conducts medical research, development, testing, evaluation and surveillance to optimize health, operational readiness and performance of Navy, Marine Corps and joint force personnel; delivering world-class, operationally-relevant medical solutions to enhance warfighter readiness through research & development. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Wilson/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:44
    Photo ID: 8197130
    VIRIN: 231206-N-GC612-1003
    Resolution: 683x1025
    Size: 753.63 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing
    NMRC Conducts Bacteriophage Testing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT