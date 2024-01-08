Families reunite with their Coast Guard stationed on the Cutter Midgett. The Midgett returned to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 14:29
|Photo ID:
|8197099
|VIRIN:
|240111-G-OX937-7029
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|658.48 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 TYLER ROBERTSON
