Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol

Line handlers on the pier prepare to catch the heaving line to assist the mooring of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett. The Midgett returned to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol.

