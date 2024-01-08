Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol [Image 3 of 11]

    Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class TYLER ROBERTSON 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Families await the arrival of the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett. The Midgett returned to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 14:29
    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returns to home port after a 129-day Alaska patrol [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 TYLER ROBERTSON, identified by DVIDS

    USCG
    HONOLULU
    HAWAII
    ALPAT
    USCGC MIDGETTT

