    Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2]

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Rucker 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230905-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 09, 2023) Fireman Chanttel Ruiz, from New York, poses for a portrait aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability Sep. 09. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month
    Hispanic Heritage Month

    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    selected restricted availability
    USS Tripoli

