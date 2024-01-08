230905-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 09, 2023) Fireman Chanttel Ruiz, from New York, poses for a portrait aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability Sep. 09. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 12:31 Photo ID: 8196972 VIRIN: 230905-N-ML799-1017 Resolution: 3094x3867 Size: 1.13 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.