230905-N-ML799-1017 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 09, 2023) Fireman Chanttel Ruiz, from New York, poses for a portrait aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability Sep. 09. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Rucker)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8196972
|VIRIN:
|230905-N-ML799-1017
|Resolution:
|3094x3867
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Olivia Rucker, identified by DVIDS
