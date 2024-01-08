230213-N-XP477-1051 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 13, 2023) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Douglas Crawford, from Atlanta, poses for a portrait aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability Feb. 13. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danian Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 12:31
|Photo ID:
|8196971
|VIRIN:
|230213-N-XP477-1051
|Resolution:
|3556x5334
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Danian Douglas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
