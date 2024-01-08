Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Crew chiefs assigned to the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, de-ice C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 10, 2024. Crew chiefs are tasked with clearing snow and ice from aircraft to facilitate takeoff and uphold mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    This work, 139th members remove snow from flightline, aircraft [Image 13 of 13], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    snow
    ice
    snow removal
    De-ice

