Crew chiefs assigned to the 139th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, de-ice C-130 Hercules aircraft at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 10, 2024. Crew chiefs are tasked with clearing snow and ice from aircraft to facilitate takeoff and uphold mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 10:48 Photo ID: 8196878 VIRIN: 240110-Z-UP142-1129 Resolution: 3479x2315 Size: 718.17 KB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 139th members remove snow from flightline, aircraft [Image 13 of 13], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.