Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania National Guard participated in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show in several ways, including: manning recruiting displays, engaging with show attendees and potential recruits; static displays of weapons and various military vehicles and equipment; to cheering Army culinary specialist Staff Sgt. BreAuna Delpesche, from the Pentagon’s Army Executive Dining Facility, to victory during the Army-Navy cookoff. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8196861
|VIRIN:
|240111-Z-CQ783-1007
|Resolution:
|5462x2286
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|HARRISBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show [Image 7 of 7], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
