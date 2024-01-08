Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show

Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania National Guard participated in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show in several ways, including: manning recruiting displays, engaging with show attendees and potential recruits; static displays of weapons and various military vehicles and equipment; to cheering Army culinary specialist Staff Sgt. BreAuna Delpesche, from the Pentagon’s Army Executive Dining Facility, to victory during the Army-Navy cookoff. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

