Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show [Image 7 of 7]

    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show

    HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania National Guard participated in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show in several ways, including: manning recruiting displays, engaging with show attendees and potential recruits; static displays of weapons and various military vehicles and equipment; to cheering Army culinary specialist Staff Sgt. BreAuna Delpesche, from the Pentagon’s Army Executive Dining Facility, to victory during the Army-Navy cookoff. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.12.2024 10:46
    Photo ID: 8196861
    VIRIN: 240111-Z-CQ783-1007
    Resolution: 5462x2286
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show [Image 7 of 7], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show
    Pennsylvania National Guard participates in the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    displays
    PNG
    Army Executive Dining Facility
    2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT