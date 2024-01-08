Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 3 of 4]

    NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 11. The theme of the celebration was “Influence” and how various people in history had influenced King and in return how King influenced others. Code 900’s Darnell C. Bishop delivered the invocation and benediction for the celebration.

