Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 11. The theme of the celebration was “Influence” and how various people in history had influenced King and in return how King influenced others. Code 900’s Darnell C. Bishop delivered the invocation and benediction for the celebration.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 07:27 Photo ID: 8196732 VIRIN: 240111-D-CR433-7700 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 13.25 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.