Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 11. The theme of the celebration was “Influence” and how various people in history had influenced King and in return how King influenced others. Code 900’s Darnell C. Bishop delivered the invocation and benediction for the celebration.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2024 07:27
|Photo ID:
|8196732
|VIRIN:
|240111-D-CR433-7700
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|13.25 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT