    NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 2 of 4]

    NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 11. The theme for the celebration was “Influence” and how various people in history had influenced King and in returned how King influenced others. As the guest speaker for the event, NNSY Command Master Chief Stephanie Canteen stated “I stand here representing Martin Luther King Jr., my last piece of advice is this - evaluate your motives and how you are influencing others. Remind yourself that you cannot fully grow in a position that you are in if you are not developing or helping others. A person makes a position; the position should not make you. Everyone should have the chance to evolve as Martin Luther King Jr. did and to enjoy the type of environment that he and those who served with him worked so hard to cultivate.”

    VIRIN: 240111-D-CR433-7500
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

