Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 11. The theme of the celebration was ”Influence” and reflected on Kings various influences both those who influenced him as well as those he influenced throughout his life. “When we talk about influence, I thought about how that applies here at America’s Shipyard,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “How do we influence others every day with what we do here? Because the shipyard doesn’t run on oil, gears, or machines – it runs on people. It’s all of us that make the shipyard move and succeed in executing the mission. We have an influence on each other and those we provide service to – how we work together.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.12.2024 07:27 Photo ID: 8196730 VIRIN: 240111-D-CR433-6670 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 4.48 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.