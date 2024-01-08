Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration [Image 1 of 4]

    NNSY Holds 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) held its 9th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 11. The theme of the celebration was ”Influence” and reflected on Kings various influences both those who influenced him as well as those he influenced throughout his life. “When we talk about influence, I thought about how that applies here at America’s Shipyard,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman. “How do we influence others every day with what we do here? Because the shipyard doesn’t run on oil, gears, or machines – it runs on people. It’s all of us that make the shipyard move and succeed in executing the mission. We have an influence on each other and those we provide service to – how we work together.”

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    NNSY

