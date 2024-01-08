Airborne Operation

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, descends onto Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft on Jan. 11, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

