YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2024) Airman Rebekah Robinson, from Mobile, Alabama, uses a needle gun on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 23:53
|Photo ID:
|8196510
|VIRIN:
|240111-N-SO660-1024
|Resolution:
|3070x2043
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
