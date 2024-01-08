Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Allen Nelson, left, from San Antonio, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Brenham Sevier, from Lytle, Texas, assemble an M299 missile launcher in the gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:53
    Photo ID: 8196508
    VIRIN: 240111-N-SO660-1009
    Resolution: 4228x3020
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Gun Shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT