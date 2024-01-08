USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform daily operations and maintenance

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 11, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Allen Nelson, left, from San Antonio, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Brenham Sevier, from Lytle, Texas, assemble an M299 missile launcher in the gun shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 11. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

