USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply clear epoxy

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Christian Lazaro, from Chicago, applies a layer of clear epoxy while applying polyresin compound on the deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

