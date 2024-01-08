Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply clear epoxy [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply clear epoxy

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Christian Lazaro, from Chicago, applies a layer of clear epoxy while applying polyresin compound on the deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:49
    Photo ID: 8196504
    VIRIN: 240110-N-UF592-1015
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply clear epoxy [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    PRC
    Deck Preservation

