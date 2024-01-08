USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors apply clear epoxy

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Kendel Kinsey, from Loganville, Georgia, spreads clear epoxy while applying polyresin compound on the deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 10. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

