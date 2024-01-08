Friends, family, co-workers and community members came together for a memorial service Jan. 11 to honor the life of June Takizawa, who passed away Dec. 30, 2023, at the age of 64. Since 2015, June had worked as the recreation assistant at the Camp Zama Golf Course.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:48 Photo ID: 8196501 VIRIN: 240111-A-PR478-5226 Resolution: 7536x5000 Size: 2.51 MB Location: SAGAMIHARA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama employee remembered for selflessness, eagerness to help others , by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.