Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama employee remembered for selflessness, eagerness to help others

    Camp Zama employee remembered for selflessness, eagerness to help others

    SAGAMIHARA, JAPAN

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Friends, family, co-workers and community members came together for a memorial service Jan. 11 to honor the life of June Takizawa, who passed away Dec. 30, 2023, at the age of 64. Since 2015, June had worked as the recreation assistant at the Camp Zama Golf Course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:48
    Photo ID: 8196501
    VIRIN: 240111-A-PR478-5226
    Resolution: 7536x5000
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama employee remembered for selflessness, eagerness to help others , by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Camp Zama employee remembered for selflessness, eagerness to help others

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama, Japan, U.S. Army Garrison Japan, MWR, memorial service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT