YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2024) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Nathan Rupley, from Dededo, Guam, prepares to move a box while sorting supply orders in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8196499 VIRIN: 240109-N-UF592-1048 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 1.46 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.