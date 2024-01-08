YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2024) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Davena Campbell, from Clarendon, Jamaica, right, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aidan Pearson, from Oroville, California, label packages while sorting supply orders in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:45 Photo ID: 8196498 VIRIN: 240109-N-UF592-1028 Resolution: 2921x2024 Size: 1.02 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.