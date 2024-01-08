YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2024) Logistics Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aidan Pearson, from Oroville, California, refers to a departmental order list while sorting supply orders in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 23:45
|Photo ID:
|8196496
|VIRIN:
|240109-N-UF592-1016
|Resolution:
|2128x3200
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
