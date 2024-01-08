Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 9, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Tanasha Smith, from Columbus, Ohio, left, and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Davena Campbell, from Clarendon, Jamaica, move boxes while sorting supply orders in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of the Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 23:45
    Photo ID: 8196495
    VIRIN: 240109-N-UF592-1009
    Resolution: 2658x1726
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors sort supply packages for ship departments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    CVN 76
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Sorting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT