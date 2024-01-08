Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machine repairs and renovations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct machine repairs and renovations

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2024) Damage Controlman Fireman Abraham Orrantia, from El Paso, Texas, conducts an operational test on a portable exothermic cutting unit in the machine repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Jan. 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyree Rogers)

