Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    240110-N-GC965-1127 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 10, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, center-right, provide responses to the question & answer portion of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) celebration held at NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus. This year’s theme is reflected in the continuous theme of "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!". (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8196325
    VIRIN: 240110-N-GC965-1127
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 885.13 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day [Image 3 of 3], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day
    NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day
    NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK Day
    Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    MARFORCOM
    NAVWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT