NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day

240110-N-GC965-1127 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 10, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, center-right, provide responses to the question & answer portion of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) celebration held at NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus. This year’s theme is reflected in the continuous theme of "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!". (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

