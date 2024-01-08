240110-N-GC965-1082 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 10, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, delivers a speech during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) celebration held at NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus. This year’s theme is reflected in the continuous theme of "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!". (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 21:09
|Photo ID:
|8196324
|VIRIN:
|240110-N-GC965-1082
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|896.43 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day [Image 3 of 3], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
