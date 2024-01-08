NAVWAR Celebrates MLK Day

240110-N-GC965-1082 SAN DIEGO (Jan. 10, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian W. Cavanaugh, the commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, delivers a speech during Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) celebration held at NAVWAR’s Old Town Campus. This year’s theme is reflected in the continuous theme of "Remember! Celebrate! Act! A Day On, Not a Day Off!". (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

