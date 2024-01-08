Garrison completes repairs on Child Development Center roof

US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton’s Child Development Center (CDC) underwent $1.43 million worth of repairs to fix the center’s persistent roof leaks and bring it up to the latest safety and quality standards. The repairs were completed in late 2023, prior to the start of the winter season.



The roof repairs represent a long-term investment in ensuring a durable and long-lasting solution for the CDC, the community, and the children of the Garrison community. The new roofing system provides improved durability and long-term protection.



“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during the CDC roof repair process. These efforts align with our commitment to maintaining a safe and sustainable infrastructure for our community,” said Nicholas S. Protopsaltis, Director, Directorate of Public Works.



We would like to express our gratitude to the dedicated team of professionals involved in this project who worked diligently to execute the necessary repairs in a timely manner.



(Courtesy photos provided by USAG Fort Hamilton Directorate of Public Works)

