2024 U.S. Naval Academy Change of Command Ceremony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 11, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro shakes hands with Vice Adm. Yvette Davids during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Memorial Hall, where Rear Adm. Fred Kacher is properly relieved by Vice Adm. Yvette Davids. A decorated naval officer, class of 1990, who will head to Yokosuka, Japan to take the reins as commander of the United States Seventh Fleet. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

