    2024 U.S. Naval Academy Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 11]

    2024 U.S. Naval Academy Change of Command Ceremony

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Jan. 11, 2024) Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro shakes hands with Vice Adm. Yvette Davids during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Memorial Hall, where Rear Adm. Fred Kacher is properly relieved by Vice Adm. Yvette Davids. A decorated naval officer, class of 1990, who will head to Yokosuka, Japan to take the reins as commander of the United States Seventh Fleet. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 17:27
    Photo ID: 8196142
    VIRIN: 240111-N-BD231-1150
    Resolution: 3571x2381
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    USNA
    Superintendent
    US Navy

