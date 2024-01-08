Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Awards Presentation [Image 3 of 3]

    Safety Awards Presentation

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Jazzmin Spain 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Mr. Peter I. Belk, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, presents the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety to Mr. John M. Billiar, the Explosive Safety Specialist with XVIII Airborne Corps, at the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters, Fort Liberty, N.C., on Jan. 11, 2024.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety Awards Presentation [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jazzmin Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #safety #XVIIIAirborneCorps #fortliberty

