Mr. Peter I. Belk, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, presents the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety to Mr. John M. Billiar, the Explosive Safety Specialist with XVIII Airborne Corps, at the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters, Fort Liberty, N.C., on Jan. 11, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8196085
|VIRIN:
|240111-A-JO821-5069
|Resolution:
|4323x4011
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Awards Presentation [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jazzmin Spain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
