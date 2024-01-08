Safety Awards Presentation

Mr. Peter I. Belk, Performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, presents the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety to Mr. John M. Billiar, the Explosive Safety Specialist with XVIII Airborne Corps, at the XVIII Airborne Corps Headquarters, Fort Liberty, N.C., on Jan. 11, 2024.

