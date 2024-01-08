Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8196063
|VIRIN:
|240111-D-XI929-1020
|Resolution:
|7675x5117
|Size:
|25.64 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
