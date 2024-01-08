Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 11]

    Pentagon Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8196057
    VIRIN: 240111-D-XI929-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.63 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Press Briefing
    DoD
    Pentagon
    Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT