Bulgaira Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev signs the Pentagon guest book during a meeting hosted by the Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 16:12 Photo ID: 8196044 VIRIN: 240111-D-PM193-2199 Resolution: 7443x4962 Size: 3.66 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.