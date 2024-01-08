Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon [Image 11 of 16]

    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks and Bulgaira Minister of Defence Todor Tagarev participate in a meeting at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 16:12
    Photo ID: 8196042
    VIRIN: 240111-D-PM193-2152
    Resolution: 7377x4918
    Size: 3.48 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon
    DSD Hosts Bulgaria MoD at Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Bulgaria
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT