    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners [Image 15 of 20]

    Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Captain Brook DeWalt, Director, American Forces Network, presents the Military Officer Association of America Award to Seaman Nathan Rooney during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 14:54
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
