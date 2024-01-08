Recruit Training Command Pass-in-Review Award Winners

Captain Brook DeWalt, Director, American Forces Network, presents the Military Order of the World Wars Award of Merit to Seaman Apprentice Damian Szuch during a pass-in-review graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O’Grady)

Date Taken: 01.11.2024
Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US