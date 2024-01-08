Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Receiving [Image 11 of 12]

    Kilo Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., January 09, 2023. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

