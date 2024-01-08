Kilo Company Receiving

New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., January 09, 2023. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
