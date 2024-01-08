Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

    U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna screws in his nameplate on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Permanent Badge Holder wall in the Tomb Quarters at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 11, 2024. Jasso-Campagna’s father, Bryan Campagna, is also a Tomb Badge holder, earning his in 2002. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 12:08
    Photo ID: 8195565
    VIRIN: 240111-A-IW468-3417
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

