U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

Bryan Campagna helps screw in the nameplate of his son, U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna, on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Permanent Badge Holder wall in the Tomb Quarters at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 11, 2024. Jasso-Campagna earned the Tomb Badge on this day, making him a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Campagna is also a Tomb Badge holder, earning his in 2002. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
