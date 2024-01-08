U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

Bryan Campagna pins the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge onto his son, U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna, during a ceremony in the Lower Memorial Amphitheater Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 11, 2024. Campagna is also a Tomb Badge holder, earning his in 2002. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

