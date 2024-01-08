Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge [Image 6 of 20]

    U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Bryan Campagna helps screw in the nameplate of his son, U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna, on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Permanent Badge Holder wall in the Tomb Quarters at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 11, 2024. Jasso-Campagna earned the Tomb Badge on this day, making him a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Campagna is also a Tomb Badge holder, earning his in 2002. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    VIRIN: 240111-A-IW468-4628
