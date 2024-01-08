U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge

U.S. Amy Staff Sgt. Isaiah Jasso-Campagna stands in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Permanent Badge Holder wall in the Tomb Quarters after earns the Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Identification Badge at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 11, 2024. Jasso-Campagna’s father, Bryan Campagna, is also a Tomb Badge holder, earning his in 2002. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

