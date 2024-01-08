240109-N-DG088-1047 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 09, 2024) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Connor Donohue, from Annapolis, Maryland, reviews tags, onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 09, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

