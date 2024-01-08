Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240109-N-DG088-1047 [Image 3 of 4]

    240109-N-DG088-1047

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly Meyer 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240109-N-DG088-1047 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 09, 2024) – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Connor Donohue, from Annapolis, Maryland, reviews tags, onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 09, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:43
    Photo ID: 8195425
    VIRIN: 240109-N-DG088-1047
    Resolution: 2704x4729
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240109-N-DG088-1047 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240109-N-DG088-1015
    240109-N-DG088-1061
    240109-N-DG088-1047
    240109-N-DG088-1040

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT