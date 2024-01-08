240109-N-DG088-1015 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 09, 2024) -Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Leonardo Perez, from Merced, California, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Newman, from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Erin Cobas, from Miami, participate in a spot check on a fire station, onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 09, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:43 Photo ID: 8195412 VIRIN: 240109-N-DG088-1015 Resolution: 2750x4534 Size: 1.36 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240109-N-DG088-1015 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.