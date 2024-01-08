240109-N-DG088-1015 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 09, 2024) -Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Leonardo Perez, from Merced, California, Chief Warrant Officer Eric Newman, from Cincinnati, Ohio, and Sonar Technician Surface 3rd Class Erin Cobas, from Miami, participate in a spot check on a fire station, onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 09, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 10:43
|Photo ID:
|8195412
|VIRIN:
|240109-N-DG088-1015
|Resolution:
|2750x4534
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 240109-N-DG088-1015 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
