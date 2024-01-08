NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2024)

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Phillip McCohnell, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, shakes hands with Secretary of State Antony Blinken before his departure from Greece, Jan. 6, 2024. Secretary Blinken arrived to Chania, Crete, Greece, as part of a multi-country trip, to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for an exchange of views on the U.S.-Greece bilateral relationship, the Eastern Mediterranean region, and the NATO alliance. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2024 Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:30 Photo ID: 8195394 VIRIN: 240106-N-YD328-1149 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.06 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of State Blinken visits Chania, Crete, Greece [Image 12 of 12], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.