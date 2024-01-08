Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Blinken visits Chania, Crete, Greece [Image 6 of 12]

    Secretary of State Blinken visits Chania, Crete, Greece

    GREECE

    01.06.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 6, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic George J. Tsunis shakes hands with Construction Electrician 2nd Class Michelle McIntyre, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, after a visit to the installation by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jan. 6, 2024. Secretary Blinken arrived to Chania, Crete, Greece, as part of a multi-country trip, to meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for an exchange of views on the U.S.-Greece bilateral relationship, the Eastern Mediterranean region, and the NATO alliance. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2024
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 10:30
    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

