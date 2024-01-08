Soo Locks Closing for Seasonal Repair, Maintenance

The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will close to all marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. January 15, or until commercial traffic ceases, through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform seasonal critical maintenance.

The John J. Boland enters the Poe Lock from Lake Superior in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Nov. 28, 2024.

Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US