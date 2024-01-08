Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soo Locks Closing for Seasonal Repair, Maintenance

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will close to all marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. January 15, or until commercial traffic ceases, through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform seasonal critical maintenance.
    The John J. Boland enters the Poe Lock from Lake Superior in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Nov. 28, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.11.2024 09:07
    Photo ID: 8195291
    VIRIN: 231128-A-WR196-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    operations and maintenance
    Soo Locks
    Winter Maintenance
    Great Lakes Navigation System
    Poe Lock

