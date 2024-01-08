The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will close to all marine traffic beginning 11:59 p.m. January 15, or until commercial traffic ceases, through 12:01 a.m. March 25 to perform seasonal critical maintenance.
The John J. Boland enters the Poe Lock from Lake Superior in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on Nov. 28, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2024 09:07
|Photo ID:
|8195291
|VIRIN:
|231128-A-WR196-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soo Locks Closing for Seasonal Repair, Maintenance, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soo Locks Closing for Seasonal Repair, Maintenance
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT