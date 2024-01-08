To Honor with Dignity

The 31st Fighter Wing Honor Guard ceremonial guardsmen present colors during practice at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 10, 2023. Honor Guardsmen present colors at events including parades, retirements and funerals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
